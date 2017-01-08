GMPC awaits MHA’s response

IMPHAL, Jan 7: The Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMPC) is waiting for a positive response from the Union Home Ministry to hold tripartite talks at Delhi in order to bring a peaceful solution to the issue of the UNC’s ongoing economic blockade.

Speaking to media persons at Ima Keithel Number 1 today, GMPC convenor Ningthouja Lancha said that the GMPC was launched on December 19 last year with representatives and leaders of various communities of the State after the unfortunate incident of December 18 at Khurai Heikrumakhong.

A team of GMPC went to Lamlai Bazar where counter economic blockade was imposed and held a meeting with various communities on December 21.

On December 20, they held a meeting inside MBC premises with representatives of various communities which was followed by the all community meeting cum get- together at Ima Keithel the next day.

He also said that on December 25 after obtaining permission from Home Minister Gaikhangam, they met UNC president Gaidon and information secretary Stephen for three hours in the presence of Imphal police station OC Dinesh.

On December 26, they went to meet other UNC leaders and former presidents at Senapati along with a letter which were handed over to them by UNC president Gaidon Kamei and also clarified that they were not aware about the contents of the letter.

During their meeting with UNC leaders, they (UNC leaders) said that they are always open to the idea of holding dialogue.

Lancha said that they met the Chief Secretary the next day after receiving positive response from the UNC and discussed about possible modality for holding a tripartite talk after which may be held at New Delhi.

The next day they had a telephonic conversation with the Joint Secretary and Special Secretary of the Union Home Ministry to make an arrangement for holding a tripartite among the UNC, State Government and Central Government.

On December 29, GMPC sent a written application to the Ministry of Home Affairs to arrange a tripartite meeting at the earliest but no positive response has been received so far.

In the meantime, GMPC met representatives of BJP Manipur Pradesh and held a telephonic conversation with some key officials of the Union Home Ministry who assured some positive developments within the next two or three days but till today, there has been no positive development, Lancha lamented.

He also said that they sent a reminder to the Union Home Ministry on January 5. Meanwhile, it was also learnt that the Chief Secretary had already sent a letter to Union Home Ministry on January 2 regarding the proposal for tripartite talk.

He also said that they have been updating the UNC from time to time regarding their works and the reconciliation process. He further informed that they held a meeting today with Ima Market women vendors regarding the issue and came across that many women vendors from the hills have failed to turn up at the market.

He then appealed to all to come to Khwairamband and sell their stuff as usual without any fear or tension

It has been decided to commemorate December 21 as all community meeting cum get together every year so as to promote peace and harmony among different communities of the State, Lancha added.

Source: The Sangai Express