Goodwill Mission to consult UNC

Goodwill Mission for Peaceful Co-existence (GMPC) is set to hold consultations with the United Naga Council (UNC) on the proposed tripartite talks initiated by the state government on January 23.

The state chief secretary O Nabakishore Singh had yesterday invited the leaders of United Naga Council to proposed tripartite talks on January 23 at 11 am to be held in Imphal at Old Secretariat.

Briefing mediapersons at Adimjati Ashram, Chingmeirong GMPC convener Ningthouja Lancha said that the mission has been waiting for a response from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate a tripartite talk since December 27 last.

Earlier this morning, a GMPC team had met the state Governor Dr Najma Heptulla.

Welcoming the state government’s initiative Ningthouja Lancha said, the mission met the Governor today and sought her help in making the tripartite talks fruitful.

He said, the Governor was very positive and even gave valuable suggestions.

Dr Heptulla also appreciated the tolerance of the people during the blockade, he added.

Besides Lancha, the other members of the team who met the Governor today are secretary Ashang Kasar, Chandra Haomei, Romeo Bungdon, Abdullah Pathan, Haopu Kom, David Shimray, Churamani and C. Santosh.

Convener Lancha said, a team of the goodwill mission with hold consultations with UNC on the proposed tripartite talks and seek their opinion.

Further briefing mediapersons Lancha said, the home ministry was earlier requested to convene the meeting in either of three places Senapati, Imphal and Delhi.

Delhi was chosen as a neutral site. However, the Centre failed to initiate the talks citing protocol.

Later, the home ministry directed the state government to take up the initiative after 20 days, Lancha further said.

Source: Imphal Free Press