Ibobi calls on Rajnath Singh, Centre expresses concern over blockade

NEW DELHI, Jan 18 : On the request of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister of Manipur Okram Ibobi Singh met him here today.

During the meeting the Home Minister expressed grave concern over the continued blockade of National Highway-2 causing severe difficulties to the people of Manipur specially with regard to availability of essential commodities. Rajnath Singh further stated that the ongoing blockade is likely to adversely affect democratic process in the forthcoming elections by hampering movement of people, including election officials.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has been making repeated efforts to find a way to have the NH-2 opened, he said.

On November 15 last year, a tripartite talk with Government of Manipur and United Naga Council (UNC) was called at New Delhi to discuss the economic blockade, but the Government of Manipur failed to depute its anyone.

On December 22 last year, the Union Home Minister wrote to the Chief Minister of Manipur to discharge his Constitutional obligations of keeping National Highways open and ensure supplies of essential commodities.

Forty additional companies of Central Para-Military Forces have been made available to Manipur as asked for by them in the month of December, 2016, in addition to 135 companies of CAPFs already stationed there. Despite these repeated efforts of the Ministry, nothing substantive seems to have been done to remove the economic blockade.

Rajnath Singh stated that it is the Constitutional obligation of the Government of Manipur to maintain public order in the State including maintenance of essential supplies and conducive atmosphere for holding elections.

He called upon the Chief Minister to discharge this obligation responsibly, in the interest of people of Manipur. If more forces are required for this, that would be made available by Government of India. But it is critical that Government of Manipur should not be lacking in its will to restore normalcy, he observed.

The Union Home Minister made it clear that if Government of Manipur fails in its Constitutional duties, Government of India may have to explore other measures under the provisions of Constitution of India to ensure that difficulties of people of Manipur are alleviated.

On the request of Home Minister, the Chief Minister of Nagaland TR Zeliang also met him today.

The Home Minister sought his cooperation in keeping NH-2 open between Dimapur and Mao Gate and not to allow disturbance on this vital route.

