Meet Rakesh Meitei, the only Muay Thai martial arts master from India

Muay Thai, world’s ancient and deadliest form of combat art, was globally recognised during the twentieth century when the Muay Thai fighters defeated the renown fighters of other martial arts. The art became popular in India after Tony Jaa’s movie Tom Yung Gung released. Everyone knows about this art but a very few people know about Ayekpam Rakesh Meitei, the only Gold Mongkon of India.

Gold Monkon is the highest honor a player attains in Muay Thai. Muay Thai which is a combat sport of Thailand uses stand-up striking along with various clinching techniques. This martial art is also known as the art of eight limbs, as it is portrayed by the combined use of fists, shins, knees, elbows being aligned with a good physical preparation that makes a full-contact fighter very efficient.

Meitei is the master and promoter of this ancient form of martial art. He is the only chief of the Amateur Muay Thai Association of India and is an international referee and judge. He was also qualified as an instructor of the underworld grand master Yuttana Wongbandeu at the Muay Thai Institute Rangsit, Bangkok.

He not only has passed senior instructor and international referee course and but has also bagged Silver Mongkon, Gold Mongkon and became the Indian representative in the bureau of sports, the department of physical education, Thailand, and World Muay Thai Academy.

He is the first Indian Muay Thai master and promoter at the Thailand bureau of sports, and the World Muay Thai Academy. In 1999 he became the first Indian instructor.

Today, he runs his martial arts club in Jorhat a small town of Assam where he trains students of all age hoping to preserve this form of art in our country.

