Politics in Manipur

“LIES” no matter how big or small always crack the foundation of “TRUST”. There were times when the candidates made false promised during election time and fooled the people to woes the voter. The moment they were elected they often forgot what they had promised to the people often led a live thinking that the general public who elected them are bunch of ignorant fools who can be driven at any direction. The sinister concept become phenomenon and now people (almost all) now started thinking that there is no true leader who deserve victory in any of the election. But as the hangover system still has to be followed and continue there cannot be a full stop to the ongoing process. Election is mandatory for a democratic country. And for that candidates are required. In-order to form government there again need political party and those candidates need to be attached to any of the political party to render their service with effective power. We are not sure if God frequently surfaces in the form of man, as is commonly believed. But what we can be dead certain is the fact that his arch enemy Satan often manifests himself, especially in Manipur, in the form of politicians. These incarnations of Satan, who are now running amok with the people’s sensibilities, have cast such a nasty spell on the state that it is well nigh impossible for the people who elected them in the first place, to retain even a semblance of sanity. There could be no other logical explanation to the goings on in the political arena than taking refuge in the unnatural and the irrational. And for the teeming millions who had inflicted this handful of pests on themselves, there could be no other option but to bemoan their fate. The curse, call it the millenium curse, is well and truly upon us. It would be an understatement to say that there is something very basically wrong with our polity. Things have now come to such a pass that our state of Manipur can neither move forward nor backward but remain painfully suspended in a maze of anarchy and disorder. The scourge of politicians have indeed taken a heavy toll, not only of the riches but also of its psyche. The epidemic is now all pervading and has invaded the very roots of the country’s integrity and well being thereby impeding its prosperity and peace. Whatever the party, whatever their ideology and hue, when it comes to pursuit of power and pelf, our politicians are at their wily best and very united too in their mission. If only these characters demonstrate the same solidarity and zeal in nation building, things would have been much different. But alas, their penchant for self-preservation has always won over patriotism, their quest for wealth has always been at the nation’s expense and above all their instinct for survival has always prevailed over the nation’s. They have always prospered even as the state disintegrated, and they are always in a position of strength, be it ‘secularism or communalism’ that is at play. But what about the 27 lakhs people who elected them? They are never in the reckoning.

Source: Imphal Times