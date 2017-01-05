Professor Gangmumei Kamei passes away

Imphal, Jan 5: Prof. Gangmumei Kamei passes away today at his residence at Majorkhul, here in Imphal. He is a member of the Indian Council for Historical Research (ICHR) by the HRD Ministry, Govt. of India and as member of the Regional Planning Body, the North Eastern Council (NEC) under the aegis of the DoNER Ministry.He was 76 years old.

He was the founder President of the Federal Party of Manipur which was formed in the year 1993. He was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in the year 1995 and again in 2001 Manipur Assembly. He was the minister for Forest, Environment and Higher Education and had held important portfolios in the then Manipur Govt. led by W. Nipamcha Singh in 1998 and 2001.

Prof. Gangmumei Kamei joined the BJP in 2012 and contested the outer Manipur Lok Sabha Constituency. His joining of the National Party have boosted the presence of BJP whose presence in the hill districts have been next to nil except in the Ukhrul District which sent up its only MLA from the hills. However, he was not successful in the said election.

His vast knowledge and experience of more than 40 years in the fields of Academia, social activism and politics seems to have impressed the ruling BJP to utilize him for policy formulation.

Source: Imphal Times