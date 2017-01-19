Regarding Meeting with Hon’ble Home Minister concerning the Economic Blockade in Manipur

A Joint Delegation of Civil Organizations of Manipur met the Hon’ble Home Minister regarding the issue of Econonic Blockade in Manipur. The Delegation wishes to apprise the press regarding their future course of action on the issue. The schedule of the

Press Conference is as follows:

DATE: 19TH JANUARY (TODAY)

TIME: 3:30 PM

VENUE: MANIPUR INFORMATION CENTRE, EMPORIUM COMPLEX, BABA KHARAK SINGH MARG, CONNOUGHT PLACE

JOINT FORUM FOR PEACE (JFP) [JFP is a conglomeration of 64 organizations from hill and valley of Manipur]

Elangbam Johnson,

Convener.

For details, Contact: 07085196313, 07838983871.