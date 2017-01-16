The neglected sector : Will somebody in the Govt. listen?

Education – an enlightening experience, so says the experts.

In our society mired with deep rooted beliefs and traditions, the one means of lifting the veil of superstition and bringing the public to their senses turns out to be enlightening the common people to the realities of the present world.

The role of education cannot be emphasized enough in bringing about a change in the mindset of the people.

Yet, and as we have been experiencing it, the critical role of education has been missing, leading to a slow progression and a hindrance to the fast paced race for development in the present world.

In a welcome move by the present minister who is in charge of education, various changes have been mooted- and many have been implemented.

Yet the fact remains that the system is still in need of a holistic overhaul- not so much for want of regulations as it is for want of an effective implementation of the various policies and programs drawn up to boost the quality of education being dispensed at present in the state.

In what can be termed as a mass malpractice of reformation, the present practice of substituting local individuals in connivance with the appointed teachers to take their place in various far flung places is becoming an accepted way of escaping the harsh realities of the actual hardships that comes with the trade.

An undeniable fact that has been conveniently overlooked- the end result felt only by the students.

Promises have been made to make state run educational institutions an ideal place of study- a brave attempt to challenge the monopoly of private educational institutions.

Though the move is a welcome one considering the exorbitant fees being levied by these private educational institutions of which there has been such a hue and cry about, the fact remains that almost every parent or guardian still prefers to enroll their wards in such private schools.

Isn’t it then reason enough for the state agencies and concerned authorities to delve deeper into the matter to find out the reason behind all these fiasco?

What has the so called “model schools” become? What are the checks and balances that have been put in place to ensure such model schools perform to their optimum?

How are the teachers, selected after much hype and controversies performing? Or are those selected teachers really performing their entrusted duties to the best of their abilities?

Questions only those in the know of things can give a definitive answer to. Yet the undeniable results showed otherwise.

It is time to question the facts and admit the lapses to bring about the desired result.

The open secret of the surrogate teachers needs to be busted in time to prevent the decaying rot in the education system in the State.

The media is ready- is the Government ready to take the fall?

Source: Imphal Times