Two female cadres of UNLF gets arrested

Today, 31st January 2016, Imphal West CDO led by OC CDP Thaingampou and Dr S. Ibomcha Singh, Addl SP( Ops)/ IW arrested two cadres of UNLF from Laipham Khunou area at around 10.50 am.

The arrested persons were:

1) Huidrom Chingkheinganbi Chanu (22) D/O ( L) H. Inao Singh of Lamjao Mayai Leikai. She joined UNLF in 2013, Army No. Is 2401 of 40th Batch.

2) Oinam Chanchan @ Jayenti @ Langlen (22) D/O O. Samungou Singh of Tera, Khongsangbi Mayai Leikai. She joined UNLF in 2011, Army No. is 2384 of 38th batch.

Both the arrested persons were handed over to Heingang Police Station.