Anti-Zeliang posters across state capital

As part of its first phase of agitation, many anti-T.R. Zeliang posters seeking his resignation as chief minister were put up by volunteers of Nagaland Tribes Action Committee (NTAC) across the state capital on Wednesday.

In Dimapur, the poster campaign launched by JCC youth wing entered second day. The posters were seen pasted across the town, on commercial and private vehicles, along the highways, the main gates of secretariat, Nagaland legislative assembly, NPSC, on the way to chief minister’s official residence at PR hill and other places.

Some of the posters read: “We want justice, we demand justice”, “T.R. Zeliang is anti-Naga”, “T.R. Zeliang is enemy of 371 (A)”, “we will not rest till T.R. Zeliang step down”, “T.R. Zeliang is murderer of people’s voice” etc.

Addressing media persons at APO camp Kohima, NTAC member Dr. P. Ngullie said the poster campaign has started in all districts as this was also one of the decisions taken unanimously at the NTAC meeting on February 7. He said the poster would speak about what people have in their minds and would attract the intention and thinking of the people.

Meanwhile, a truck 407 belonging to NAP was seized by NTAC volunteers while transporting ration for the battalion and kept at Kohima local ground.

