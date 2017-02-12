Central forces in every polling stations: Prahlad

IMPHAL: Taking serious view of the incident of indiscriminate firing towards a house and subsequent vandalism at Mayang Imphal on Friday night, BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel has assured that Central paramilitary forces will be deployed in every polling stations of Mayang Imphal assembly constituency in the upcoming election.

Informing this to media persons after inspecting the vandalised house, Prahlad said that Friday’s incident at Mayang Imphal was unfortunate and unbecoming of democracy. The incident also exposed state government’s inability to tackle those who are breaking the law, he said, while noting that such incidents have also happened in the past in Mayang Imphal.

The BJP leader conveyed that he had held discussion on the matter with state DGP and a complaint regarding the incident will also be lodged to CEO Manipur for necessary action. It is claimed that a house belonging to one BJP worker, who allegedly raised party’s flag at his own residence, was attacked and vandalised by supporters of a rival candidate at about 9pm Friday.

Prahlad Patel along with state BJP president and party’s candidate for the constituency K Robindro visited the house at Mayang Imphal Kokchai Mayai Leikai. Prahlad also informed media persons that Mayang Imphal police has registered an FIR regarding the incident and no one will be allowed to repeat such acts in future.

According to report available from the spot, one Phuritsabam Mala, wife of late Surendro of Kokchai Mayai Leikai raised BJP flag at her residence on Friday. At about 8.30pm, some workers of a rival candidate arrived at Mala’s residence on a Maruti Gypsy and fired indiscriminately apart from pelting stones till 11pm. The miscreants also set afire one Activa and damaged one Alto car and Tata Magic while two BJP workers were also beaten up badly.

While entire members of Mala’s family hid in a safe place, the attackers vandalised her house damaging several household properties including TV set, furniture and other items worth around Rs 4 lakh. The miscreants also allegedly looted Rs 90,000 in cash and a gas cylinder. The miscreants also attacked a tea hotel run by one Lourembam Pacha of the locality and took away one gas cylinder.

Meanwhile, OC of Mayang Imphal police M Khogen informed media persons that perpetrators of the crime are yet to be identified and Central paramilitary forces attached at the police station have been deployed in the area to prevent further spread of violence.

Source: The People’s Chronicle