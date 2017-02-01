CEO ups drive to check expenditure

IMPHAL, Jan 31 : In connection with the ensuing Assembly election, the election expenditure monitoring team seized GI sheets yesterday, informed Chief Electoral Officer Vivek Kumar Dewangan.

Briefing mediapersons today at the conference hall of Old Secretariat, the Chief Electoral Officer said that some individuals who were attempting to distribute GI sheets at Kshetrigao AC as part of the election campaign were pulled up by the election expenditure monitoring team yesterday.

So far, the team has seized items worth Rs 6.95 lakh. Moreover a huge quantity of gold has been also seized from Guwahati airport.

The CEO informed, “Briefing of 18 representatives of 11 political parties in the State was organised yesterday at the conference hall of Old Secretariat wherein qualification and disqualifications for contesting election, nomination process, model code of conduct and other related topics were presented.”

He further said that to make the nomination valid, photograph should be submitted along with other requirements to allow voters identify their respective representative.

Security deposit of Rs 10 thousand for general candidates and Rs 5000 for SC/ST candidates should be made before the RO/ARO or in RBI/ Treasury-no deposit acceptable by cheque or bank draft. Under the election expenditure monitoring team, there will be 118 flying squads, 111 static surveillance team, 59 assistant expenditure observers, 59 video surveillance team, 55 video viewing team and 59 accounting team.

Apart from these, an income tax surveillance team will be deployed in every district while air intelligence team will be deployed in Imphal, Agartala, Guwahati, Silchar and Aizawl airport, the CEO further informed. General public can lodge complaint through Public Grievance Redressal System which can be reached via Whatsapp number – 9436021798, toll free number- 1950, email- [email protected], Twitter account – The CEO Manipur or @ceomanipur, mobile app- e-Manipur Election. The dedicated email address of Income Tax is [email protected]

