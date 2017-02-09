First Renal Angioplasty in Manipur performed at Shija Hospital

Imphal, Feb 7 : For the first time in the medical history of Manipur, a 65-year old woman, underwent a successful landmark operation known as Renal Balloon Angioplasty and Renal Artery Stenting on November 10 at Shija Hospitals.

Dr Thangjam Gautam Singh, consultant interventional radiologist, along with Dr Lukram Sidartha, consultant cardio-tthoracic & vascular surgeon, performed the non-surgical approach using the state of the art minimal invasive interventional radiological techniques wherein the narrowed artery supplying blood to the right kidney was dilated and a stent (spacer) was inserted to allow the blood to flow to the right kidney.

After the procedure, the patient was discharged with a normal functioning right kidney and complete restoration of renal arterial flow. When the patient was brought to the hospital, she had complaints of decreased urine output, deranged kidney function and high blood pressure. Further examination revealed renal artery stenosis (narrowing of arteries that carry blood to the kidneys), which has led to the acute kidney injury.

Nephrology consultation with Dr Guliver Potsangbam, consultant nephrologist was sought during the course of her treatment. The patient was suffering a known case of coronary artery disease (narrowing or blockage of the arteries and vessels that provide oxygen and nutrients to the heart) and hypertension.

Interventional radiology, a medical specialty providing minimally invasive image guided diagnosis and treatment of diseases, is available in only few selected centres in India and Shija Hospitals is the only centre in Manipur to have a full time interventional radiologist.

Many conditions that once required surgery can be now treated less invasively by a qualified interventional radiologist.

