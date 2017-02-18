Former BJP candidate Indira joins Cong

IMPHAL, Feb 17: BJP State Unit ex-spokesperson and former BJP candidate of Thoubal A/C, Indira Oinam along with BJP workers and members joined the Congress party today.

At a reception ceremony held at Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee’s Congress Bhavan at BT Road, Chief Minister Okram Ibobi said, “The people have immense faith in the Congress because of the party’s efforts and contributions to the public without communal agenda”.

He said that Manipur belongs to all the different communities residing in the State adding that no one community can take an inch of the land for themselves by conjuring up claims of ancestral land of their fore fathers.

Ibobi stressed the important responsibilities of the different communities in ensuring a peaceful and stable State for the future generations and further assured that the Congress will not betray the trust of the people.

MPCC president TN Haokip, along with appreciating Indira and the workers for joining the party, announced that Indira would be appointed as the MPCC spokesperson. Deputy Chief Minister Gaikhangam and a large number of Congress MLAs and workers were also present at the event.Con

Source: The Sangai Express