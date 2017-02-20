Framework Agreement will not affect integrity of Manipur : Rajnath

IMPHAL, Feb 19: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has assured that the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015 would not affect the integrity and territorial boundary of Manipur in any manner.

He was speaking at an intellectual meet held today at MFDC auditorium, Palace Compound here where BJP’s Manipur Vision Document 2017 was also released.

The Framework Agreement does not mention anything about Manipur and the word ‘Manipur’ cannot be found in any place of the agreement, Rajnath stated.

Appealing to the people of Manipur not to harbour any doubt or misgiving regarding the Framework Agreement, Rajnath maintained that politicising the Framework Agreement is nothing but cheap politics.

Talking about the indefinite economic blockade, the Union Home Minister asserted that it is a deliberate political conspiracy aimed at covering up all the wrongdoings and misplaced policies committed/followed by the Congress Government during the past 15 years.

Pointing out that law and order is a State subject, Rajnath stated that it would not be correct to blame the Central Government when the State Government has been shying away from its Constitutional obligations.

Apart from assuring the Manipur Chief Minister that the Central Government would provide all possible assistance to clear or get the blockade lifted, the Central Government organised a tripartite meeting.

It was rather disheartening that the Central Government was blamed for doing nothing while the Central security forces sent to the State to clear the economic blockade were kept idle, Rajnath remarked.

He claimed that all the promises made in the vision document released today would be translated into action without failure provided BJP is elected to power in Manipur.

Since India became an independent country, promises made by political leaders were never translated into action fully. Had the political leaders translated their promises into action fully, India would have already developed to the status of a super economic power, Rajnath lamented.

To the BJP, any unrest due to people’s lack of trust in the Government is a big challenge.

There is no dearth of natural resources or human resources in Manipur. Yet if Manipur is listed among the least developed States of the country, then the political party which has been in power for the longest period should be held accountable, asserted the Union Home Minister.

Quoting a political analyst, Rajnath claimed that there is no political party in the country other than BJP which can bring good governance.

No one can raise any corruption charge against any of the Ministers of Atal Behari Vajpayee Government and the incumbent Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he asserted.

The country achieved GDP growth rate of 8.4 per cent when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister and infrastructure development programmes implemented by his Government were never seen before.

The country’s political history saw a dramatic turn after the 2014 Lok Sabha election. For the first time, a non-Congress political party secured absolute majority.

The country has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decisive governance and the surgical strikes carried out by the Indian military against terrorists have shown the country’s military capability before the whole world.

On the other hand, Manipur has not achieved any remarkable development in any aspect even though there was a stable Congress Government for the past 15 years.

Rather than sharing any thought for the unemployed youth, the State Government committed rampant corruption during massive recruitment drives. As many as 73 Government schools could not get a single student clear the Class X exam, rued Rajnath. Only BJP can form a Government which is committed to the welfare of Manipuri people, Rajnath claimed.

He further exuded confidence that BJP would certainly form the next Government in Manipur.

Rajnath also spoke at political rallies held at Utlou and Thangmeiband. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP Manipur in-charge Prahlad Singh Patel, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, MLA Thongam Biswajit, BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav, BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda and BJP State election management committee convenor Th Chaoba were also present at the function held at MFDC auditorium.

The BJP Manipur Vision Document 2017 promises to protect the integrity of Manipur, make the State free from bandhs and blockades, punish all those involved in fake encounters, make all efforts to initiate political dialogue with insurgent groups and enact a legislation to check influx of illegal migrants. However, the vision document did not mention anything about the Armed Forces Special Powers Act 1958. Manipur Vision Document 2017 convenor Dr RK Ranjan said that the document was drafted after interacting with different sections of people.

The document has 10 action points and they include giving a job to each and every household, connection of all districts with all weather four-lane roads and giving free formal education to all girls up to graduate level, Dr Ranjan added.

Source: The Sangai Express