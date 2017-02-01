Gojilove.com, the intimate online store founded by a Manipuri woman

IMPHAL: Ramina Haorokchama resident of Imphal, Keishampat Thokchom Leikai studied in Imphal and completed her graduation at Delhi. It did not deter her spirit to stop but she went to China earning an MBA degree and working for about three years. Ramina felt the need to expand her horizons thereby returning back to India to start her own business venture.

Haorokcham is the owner/founder of Gojilove.com based in Noida, launched in February 2015, Gojilove is an online lingerie, pleasurable objects, swimwear and dresses collection store which aims to fulfill the personal and intimate needs of youngsters (18+) and adults.

Gojilove has 3-4 employees in its payroll and was entirely self-funded. She believes that with the products on her website selling openly, people’s perception for intimacy and sexuality will also change and increase awareness.

In a country like India, where talking openly about sex and sexuality is considered a taboo, Ramina’s venture with such a website selling intimate items is quite a daring step.

Ramina battled all odds and made it to the elite list of BBC India’s top 100 women of 2015 which Indians feel it is as a prestigious thing.

She was featured in the top ten of the elite list and was the first from the region to feature in such list. Other prominent personality to feature in the list includes Asha Bhosle, Sania Mirza, actress Kamini Kaushal, Ektaa Kapoor and Gauri Singh among others.

Ramina also featured in the NASSCOM for start-ups list, a list of woman entrepreneurs for building valuable companies and giving back to the society.

Source: The Northeast Today

