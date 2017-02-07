Irom Sharmila to Contest From Manipur CM Ibobi’s Constituency

Manipur’s iron lady Irom Sharmila will contest against Manipur Chief Minister and Congress’ Okram Ibobi Singh from the Thoubal constituency in the assembly polls next month.
Sharmila formed her party People’s Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA) in 2016 after she broke her 16-year-long hunger strike.
Sharmila came to the fore with her resistance against the Armed Forces Special Protection Act (AFSPA), while Manipur won three consecutive terms under Ibobi Singh.
On 3 February, the Congress released a list of 60 candidate for the state polls and the Chief Minister will contest from the Thoubal seat.
Sharmila broke “the world’s longest fast” and wants to come to power as the CM so she can repeal the contentious AFSPA. While launching her party in 2016, she said she will contest from two seats – Thoubal and Khurai.
She belongs to Khurai, but Thoubal happens to be the current CM’s seat and she wants to defeat him from there.
Leichonbam said the party has already started campaigning in Thoubal for Sharmila. However, there is no word yet about her contesting Khurai seat.
Leichonbam said PRJA, which recently was allotted ‘whistle’ as the party’s symbol, is likely to field altogether 10 candidates for the Assembly elections to be held on 4 and 8 March.
