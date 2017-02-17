Jhalajit gets anticipatory bail

Summoned to Delhi for further questioning in Chungkham Sanjit case.

The District and Sessions Judge Imphal West, today granted interim anticipatory bail to Akoijam Jhalajit Singh, commandant of 2nd India Reserve Battalion (IRB) fearing arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) who had re-opened the case of broad daylight killing of a former militant Chungkham Sanjit in Imphal city in 2009.

It is learnt that Ak Jhalajit has been summoned to appear at CBI head quarter New Delhi in person tomorrow.

It is not immediately known where he will report to CBI headquarters in New Delhi tomorrow.

Dr Jhalajit filed the petition before the court today through his counsel, senior advocates H Chandrajit Sharma and S Lakhikanta Singh, on the ground of apprehension of possible arrest by the CBI during the course of investigation.

Jhalajit also further pleaded the court that his service is much needed by the state following the prevailing situation in the state besides the administrative functioning of his battalion could be jeopardized if arrested.

After hearing the plea, the Sessions Judge granted interim anticipatory till March 2.

But, the full hearing of the bail plea would be heard on March 2. He had furnished PR Bond of Rs 70,000 with surety.

It is relevant to note that in the aftermath of the killing of Chungkham Sanjit and subsequent investigation launched by the CBI, a number of police personnel applied for anticipatory bail except Jhalajit Singh.

The CBI launched a fresh investigation into the killing of Sanjit following appeals made by Ch Taratombi Devi, mother of Sanjit in view of disclosure made by head constable of police commandos Th Herojit that he shot dead Sanjit following instructions from Dr Jhalajit Singh, who was then additional SP Imphal West.

A team of CBI led by an Inspector General (IG) arrived in Imphal on February 14.

The team yesterday reportedly questioned Akoijam Jhalajit for several hours and recorded his statement.

At the same time, the CBI also recorded statements of Taratombi Devi and Herojit Singh separately.

As the CBI team was recording statements of the trio, people of Khurai Lamlong, the locality of Sanjit Singh staged a demonstration at the Khwairamband bazar yesterday demanding punishment for those involved in the killing.

