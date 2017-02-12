Maharaj & Bizando poll chat, eavesdropped!

Free Thinker

Maharaj : Bizando , are you sure that the tankers dropped contained only dijen(diesel) and petron(petrol) ? whether our officials had done proper checking .

Bizando : Eigya, we were told that the tankers carried fuels, but we were not informed which fuel ; whether it was petron(petrol) or dijen (diesel) or tersing( kerosene) ,what is the worry?

Maharaj : Bizando , you are behaving like a political novice; if that was election fuel ! then it will be a great hurdle for us; we had already deposited our fuels in all the accounts wherever possible and adjustable; and now we are allowed to withdraw only a peanut that too in a piecemeal manner till the polls are over(13 March), counting on 11 March.

Bizando : Eigya ,many gunny-bags were collected by the noblemen immediately after 8 Nov and I believe they might have done the needful; our messengers told me that a few of your intelligent courtiers had already rationed the entire thing to their own people much before the December 30 deadline.

Maharaj: I know , I know people around Khuman /Moirang area were benefited as their lords had completed the job prudently in time.

Bizando : Eigya , is there any possibility of getting some assistance from the High Command?

Maharaj : After demitting office by Docsab, High Command is not so High; Only Command continues. These days in a way they are depending on us; but they have ‘fool-faith’ in me and they are ready to send me the Bramhastra to frighten the opponents.

Bizando : Sir, it is “full-faith” , not “fool-faith”; Bramhastra will be a quite crowd puller here but I don’t think it is required as you are still strong. As usual they may deploy the same in the cow-belt areas; I mean Mother-Brother area, that is always effective; this time they may further expand the area of campaign if willing to ride the cycle.

Maharaj : Bizando, apart from the funding part what are the election issues you would like me to highlight during the hustings?

Bizando : Hujur, you can honestly talk about the unity and integrity ; simply say, unity of the people and integrity of the land is important; we must live and die for it; about whose unity and whose integrity ,please remain silent; that is Pandora’s box.

Maharaj : Do you think that people are fools? they know everything ; they might have decided by now; my experience says people trust only those who deliver; I believe we have delivered enough.

Bizando : From here, your fighters have taken away but I don’t know whether they will deliver or not; only the result will tell the truth.

Maharaj : Bizando, People are asking about our manifesto & agenda, what should I tell them?

Bizando : Eigya ,frankly speaking we should not bring out a common manifesto; instead, let us give a free hand to our fighters to concentrate on their local issues; it is impossible to have a common manifesto which can satisfy the aspirations and egos of different ethnic groups in the hills as well as in the valley.

Maharaj : The emperor’s generals particularly the mustache wala and Ahomia are very creative people; I am afraid of their maneuvering skills; yesterday one of my James-bond told me that they are going to declare one of my Mantries as their Maharaj-candidate .

Bizando : Sir, that is old news , the latest information is that they are manufacturing the next government by including and counting your likely-elected-nobles. A communique from Pragjyotishpur has conveyed.

Maharaj : That is my real fear; the mustache wala and Ahomia knows many tricks; if they are really seriously, I know, I will be jobless; at last only two of us will be left.

Bizando: Thank you Eigya, for trusting me in this hour of distrust, mistrust and entrustment.

Maharaj : I mean, my son and I .

Bizando : Eigya, with due respect I would like to remind you , the history of Shah Jahan.

Maharaj : Bizando ! , “Matoi na ra!”( control you tongue or else! )

Source: The Sangai Express