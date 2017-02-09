Press Release by the JCILPS Convenor B.K. Moirangcha

The Press Release has been issued in Manipuri Language which stated that Non-Manipuri candidates who received ticket to contest in this upcoming #Manipur Assembly Election 2017 should dropped his ticket. And, also asking all the political parties’ leader to include a promise of passing a bill on ILP in their manifestos.

jcilps-press-release -1

jcilps-press-release-2

jcilps-press-release-3

jcilps-press-release-4

jcilps-press-release-5

jcilps-press-release-6

