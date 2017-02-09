Press Release by the JCILPS Convenor B.K. Moirangcha

The Press Release has been issued in Manipuri Language which stated that Non-Manipuri candidates who received ticket to contest in this upcoming #Manipur Assembly Election 2017 should dropped his ticket. And, also asking all the political parties’ leader to include a promise of passing a bill on ILP in their manifestos.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
IMPHAL, Feb 9 : Unless the issue of implementing the Inner Line Permit system is resolved, non-Manipuris who arrived in the State after 1951...
IMPHAL: A man arrested by in connection with smuggling contraband Ganja escaped from the lock-up of Jiribam police station. According to a police source, Krishna...
IMPHAL, Feb 9 : A full bench of the High Court of Manipur comprising of Chief Justice Rakesh Ranjan Prasad, Justice N Kotiswar and...
Kohima: Meet the new calendar girls. Their photo – complete with uniform and guns — adorns the first page of the Assam Rifles 2017...
Clashes in Tripura: Over 100 injured, 14 in critical condition, 3400 persons arrested
Agartala, Feb 08: The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) on Wednesday underwent a 12 hour-long strike called by All Tripura Indigenous Regional...