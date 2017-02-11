Rail, air services included in Monday’s bandh threat

Dimapur, February 10: Rail traffic and air services to and from Dimapur could be affected as the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) has threatened an indefinite state-wide bandh from Monday if Chief Minister TR Zeliang fails to step down by Friday midnight.

“JCC will impose indefinite bandh in the entire state, including air and train services,” JCC convener Supu Jamir told reporters Friday night. “There will be no closure on Saturday and Sunday. The total bandh will be imposed from Monday if the Chief Minister fails to resign by midnight tonight,” he added.

If rail and air services are affected it could cut off traffic from Guwahati towards Jorhat and Dibrugarh and people travelling to Guwahati and Delhi. Air services bound towards Kolkata and Delhi would be affected.

The railways are under the Railway Police Force and the Dimapur Airport is guarded by the paramilitary force, CISF.

On appeals from various organizations requesting the JCC and NTAC not to impose bandh on account of the HSLC and HSSLC examinations starting next week, the JCC said if the need arise they will request the Nagaland Board of School Education to postpone the exams.

The JCC and NTAC have appealed to all the citizens to be prepared for any eventuality in the event of TR Zeliang failing to step down by Friday midnight. Till the time of going to press close to midnight, there was no intimation from the CMO on the demand of resignation.

The JCC also rebutted Home Minister Y Patton’s statement published today.

Earlier today, the JCC and NTAC met Governor PB Acharya at the Raj Bhavan to apprise him of the situation and requested him to advise the Chief Minister to step down on moral grounds.

The JCC and NTAC also submitted a memorandum to the Governor on the ‘breakdown of Constitutional Machinery in the State of Nagaland’. In the memorandum, the two organizations to fulfil the assurance given by him to the NTAC Kohima on February 3 that he (Governor) will take action to punish the wrong doers as per the Constitution.

“Considering the volatile law and order situation in the state, it is high time for your honour to intervene and to take immediate action as has been assured by you on the 3rd February, 2017,” the memorandum stated.

(Page News Service)