Re-investigation of BT Road firing case Former Additional SP appears before CBI

IMPHAL, Feb 15: In connection with the re-investigation of the July 23 Khwairamband Keithel firing incident carried out from yesterday onwards at CBI Imphal Branch, Dr Ak Jhalajit the then Additional SP Imphal West appeared before a team of CBI Delhi for two consecutive days as per a summon of the investigation agency.

According to sources, the re-investigation into the infamous firing case began after the Sessions Court Imphal West passed an order yesterday evening to proceed with the case by giving liberty to an Investigation Officer of CBI under Section 173 (8) CrPC. The CBI team summoned Dr Ak Jhalajit yesterday and took his statement with regard to the case.

The sources said several individuals were also summoned and they appeared before the investigation agency for submission of their statements. The nine police personnel of Imphal West district, against whom charge sheets were filed and are accused in the case were also summoned for making physical appearance before the CBI team.

They are Inspector Y Munal, the then OC of City police station, Inspector Devendra, Head Constable Thounaojam Herojit, Rifleman N Toyaima, Constable W Binoykumar, Havaldar Thokchom Jagat, Rifleman Md Imran Khan, Head Constable Oinam Keshor and Constable Makhan Kanchung Chothi. The CBI team might carry out fresh spot investigation of Maimu Pharmacy at BT Road where Chungkham Sanjit was shot dead in an alleged fake encounter.

The team might also conduct spot investigation of the site where Thokchom Rabina was hit by a stray bullet in the alleged fake encounter and parts of BT Road and Khwairamband Keithel. Several officers of CBI Delhi Branch are expected to arrive in Imphal tomorrow to assist the Investigation Officer Vijay Kumar Shukla, Additional SP CBI/SC II in the reinvestigation. The IO went to the residence of Ch Sanjit, where he met with the deceased’s mother Taratombi and other family members today at around 2 pm.

According to Sanjit’s younger brother Momocha, the IO along with two local persons came to their residence and enquired whether his mother had filed an application for carrying out a fresh investigation into the firing incident.

Mention may be made that Head Constable Th Herojit in January of last year confessed before media that he shot Sanjit to death inside Maimu Pharmacy on orders of his superior officer Dr Ak Jhalajit.

