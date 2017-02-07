Tripura school serving fake eggs to children in midday meals; gets pulled up by FSSAI

With an increase in the circulation of fake eggs in Tripura, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued an alert in the state and asked the government schools to be careful while serving eggs in the midday meals.

“We are giving a double thought before serving eggs to our schools ” says U K Chakma, Director of state elementary education department,

The state, however, has no leads on how to identify hoax eggs. “Hoax eggs are little reddish in colour, they are not smooth as normal eggs and are little bigger in size,” the state veterinary officer said.

Source: inuth