Two state natives set for Brigadier rank

IMPHAL: Two colonel-ranked officers from Manipur namely Ningombam Hemachandra and Ngangbam Chingkheinganba have been nominated to undergo Army High Command Course. Both the officers belong to Sainik School Imphal Alumni Association (SSIAA), Manipur.

Congratulating the two officers on their achievement, a statement by SSIAA general secretary Ph Nirshan Sharma explained that Army High Command Course is conducted for nine months for training colonels prior to taking over command and staff appointments as Brigadier. Both the colonels have made their Alma Mater proud and will inspire younger generations of the school to aim for higher goals in uniformed services, he added.

The association has also praised the hard work being done by their fellow brothers in rendering services to the country and wished them for bringing more laurels.

Col Hemachandra. son of Ibochouba Singh and Noyonshakhee of Khongman Zone 5 and joined Sainik School Imphal in 1986. After completing BE from NIT, Hamirpur, he joined Indian Military Academy (IMA).

On the other hand, Col Chingkheinganba, s/o Ng Roman and Priyoshakhi of Kangla Sangomsang, joined Sainik school Imphal in 1987 before enrolling to the National Defence Academy in June 1994 and IMA in June 1997.

Both Hemachandra and Chingkheinganba have received various honours and medals including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) commendation card for gallantry.

A book on Sainik School Imphal written by Hemachandra is scheduled to be published in April. He is fond of writing and had won Silver Medal in COAS essay Competition. His writings have also been published in Bombshell Magazine.

Chingkheinganba is noted for his experience in Line of Control (LoC) scenario, experienced in super high altitude area like Tawang and has served in intense counter insurgency environment in J&K and North East.

