Will file a legal suit, warns Henry

IMPHAL, Feb 16 : Reacting to the alleged involvement in drug seizure case, O Henry today stated that he had clarified his non-involvement in the case before the Court.

Speaking to mediapersons at his residence, O Henry said, “When summoned by the Court in connection with the drug seizure case, I as an accused had clarified that I was not involved in that case. Though, I have not been convicted till now, there is no evidence to support the accusation made by certain people.”

“Some have alleged that I’m involved in the case which is not true. If they want to allege me, let them do that provided they have the proof. If such baseless allegation is made against me again, I will file a legal suit against the defamer,” Henry said.

Henry who is also the Congress candidate from Wangkhei AC said that people of Wangkhei AC have been suffering due to pitiable road condition and inefficient distribution of PDS items.

“It is my appeal to the people of Wangkhei AC to extend support so that the prevailing issues faced by the people are resolved. Let us join hands and pave the way for growth and development,” he added.

