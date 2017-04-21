Nagaland’s CM on need for development of Human Resource

Nagaland Chief Minister Dr. Shürhozelie Liezietsu said that though there are many areas which need to be developed, the first and foremost priority for the Nagas should be focused on Human Resource Development.

Speaking as the chief guest on the 15th Annual Literary Day of the Nagaland University Students Union Kohima Campus here at RCEMPA Jotsoma this morning, the Chief Minister emphasized that human resource development is the only asset through which the Nagas can progress.

While stressing on the need to pursue and strive for human development in the field of education, he said while imparting education some sort of skill too, should be imparted so that students can earn their livelihood and not be so dependent on the Government to provide employment.

Calling upon the students, parents, teachers as well as the public to come together to coordinate properly and go forward to achieve the need of quality education, the Chief Minister said that right kind of education is an asset and a very gainful investment for the society and that unless we frame the education policy properly and give right types of guidance the students may become a liability to our society.

Dr. Shürhozelie also called upon the students not to pursue mere degrees to get white colour job in the government sector since employment in the government sector has reached a saturation point.

The Chief Minister said that Nagaland Government has about 1.40 lakhs government employees including contract and work-charge employees while Manipur has only about 65,000 and asked the students to strive for the best and pursue their education to be independent.

He also opined that classroom teaching should have the corresponding effect with the prevailing situation and to transfer the classroom teaching into practical realities.

He also added that we must have a specific strategy in our education system to impart quality and job-oriented education to our students.

He said that in the past, to cater the needs of the public the government had opened many schools and colleges, but that now the government would have to “concentrate more on giving quality education to students.”

Prof. Buno Liegise, Pro Vice Chancellor i/c NU Kohima Campus who was the guest of honour, in her exhortation speech said that nobody wants to be stagnate in life but to achieve goals and move forward in life. Therefore, she called upon that to achieve this desire “we need to think seriously not to remain complacent or be in comfort zone but to be dynamic, work hard and do our best in life and quoted, ‘success comes to doer not fence sitter/observer’.”

The Pro Vice Chancellor also exhorted the students to have a positive attitude towards their studies and said that it is their attitude and not their aptitude that determines their altitude to how far they can reach in life.

She also encouraged the students that they are not in the university only to obtain knowledge and information of the subject/discipline they are studying but to make sure they learn to communicate the knowledge they gained and need to learn how to articulate their thoughts/ideas to others.

She also stressed on the need to pick up skills, become computer-savvy in this information technology age stating that it has become almost impossible to survive without knowing the use of internet and social media.

She also informed that the admission to the University for the year 2017 will be done only through online system.

(Issued by Media Cell, Chief Minister’s Office)