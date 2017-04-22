Locals overturn hit and run vehicle

IMPHAL, Apr 21: Enraged locals damaged and overturned a four-wheeler vehicle for trying to flee after hitting a man and his son who came in a Honda Pleasure scooter.

The incident took place near Tiddim Services Station along Imphal-Churachandpur road today at around 7.30 pm.

According to reports, a speeding Chevrolet Cruze LTZ car bearing registration number MN01G-5498 hit a Honda Pleasure scooter bearing registration number MN06SA-8580 in which a man and his son were coming.

The man suffered injuries in the road mishap. Luckily, his son escaped unhurt. The man was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Angered by the incident, nearby locals chased three youths who came in the car. Shortly, a team of police arrived and took away the three youths.

The irate locals smashed and overturned the car which was coming towards Imphal, added the reports.

Source: iThe Sangai Express