Manipur stares at fuel crisis again

Manipur is likely to face a fuel crisis once again as the Kangleipak Communist Party People’s War Group has threatened to block plying of oil tankers along the two national highways passing through the State to fetch fuel from Assam.

The armed group has taken responsibility for the ambush on two oil tankers in Kangpokpi district on April 18.

Last Thursday, Director-General of Police L.M. Khaute, however, said the Kuki Revolutionary Army had ambushed the tankers and four of its cadres had been arrested.

“Four mobile handsets and nine SIM cards were recovered from them. These are used for extortion and other illegal activities. The KRA had resorted to kidnappings and firings in the past,” he said.

The KRA has not reacted to the allegations so far.

The Kangleipak group said that during the four months of blockade imposed by the United Naga Council and shortly after lifting it, some officials of the Indian Oil Corporation had resorted to black marketing of fuel. Also, the fuel was adulterated, said a statement issued by Lenin Meitei, secretary of its media coordination wing.

He said the DGP’s claim about the involvement of the KRA in the oil tanker ambush was “baseless.” He warned oil tanker owners and drivers against plying their vehicles. “If the warning is ignored, there will be destruction and burning of the oil tankers,” he said.

CM’s Review

Official sources said Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, reviewed the situation. Armed escorts have been provided for trucks and oil tankers along the national highways.

Source: The Hindu