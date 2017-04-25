Menu laid out for Shirui Lily Fest

IMPHAL, Apr 24: The first ever State-level Shirui Lily Festival scheduled from May 16 to 20 would feature cultural dance and music programmes of different ethnic groups of the land.

Moreover, all the visitors would be treated with delicious indigenous dishes of the Tangkhul community.

A meeting of the festival’s programme sub-committee was held today with Parliamentary Secretary (Tourism) Dr Sapam Ranjan in the chair.

The meeting was also attended by the Chief Secretary, Commissioners and Secretaries. During the meeting, Art and Culture Department was entrusted the responsibility of organising cultural dance and music programmes of different ethnic groups of Manipur.

Stalls which would be opened at the festival would exhibit/sell handloom and handicraft items produced by local weavers/artisans.

Stalls which would offer delicious Tangkhul indigenous dishes would also be opened at the festival.

Different department too would open stalls at the festival as a part of which the Manipur Mountaineering and Trekking Association would organise a trekking programme.

Meanwhile, the State Government has been planning to invite and let one Union Minister open the festival. The festival would be opened at IFAD ground, Shirui village while exhibition and the closing ceremony would be held at TNL Ground, Ukhrul district headquarters.

Source: The Sangai Express