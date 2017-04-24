Next round of tripartite talk UNC awaits Govt move

SENAPATI, Apr 23 : Tripartite talks involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of Manipur and the Central Government could not be resumed as planned on the district creation issue. In the last tripartite talk on March 19 in Senapati it was agreed upon that the “next round of tripartite talks will be resumed within a month’s time at the political level”. The one month’s time lapsed on April 19.

Speaking to NNN this evening, UNC president, Gaidon Kamei said that they are eagerly waiting for the initiative of the Government of India pertaining to the resumption of the tripartite talks on the district creation issue.

At the same time, the UNC president also said that “series of intense consultation between the UNC and the Naga frontal organizations including UNC units were held on the issue in the past three weeks.” The UNC leader further said that “we are all ready for the resumption of the talks on the district creation issue.”

In the March 19 tripartite talk the “grievances of UNC that led to the imposition of economic blockade were recognised as non-adherence to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter”. In that talk “the Manipur Government agreed to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same”.

Following this, the UNC lifted the four and a half months old economic blockade on the National Highways from the midnight of March 19.

Meanwhile, the UNC president expressed hope that the Government will keep its commitment to adhere to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) and assurances. “Our position is clear on the issue. The Government must honour the four MoUs and the assurance to the Nagas on the issue whatever it is,” asserted Gaidon Kamei, adding, “We are not going to compromise our position.”

The UNC president reiterated that the Government of India should initiate the resumption of the next round of tripartite talk at the earliest.

