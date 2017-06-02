2 persons hospitalised: women stabbed and the accused slit his own throat

In a bizarre incident, a women has been hospitalised after she was stabbed by a man in Moreh at around 4:00 pm this evening.

The man tried to commit suicide by slitting his own throat after stabbing the women on her head.

The women has been identified as Mrs. Vahjaneng Haokip, W/o Letkholun Haokip, resident of of Mission, Moreh. And the man is identified as Lenlalthang Kilong, resident of Gilgar Veng, Moreh.

The two were rushed to Moreh Hospital. However, Lenlalthang has referred to Imphal as his condition deteriorated.

The reason behind this incident is yet to ascertain.