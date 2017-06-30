Cyber Crime Unit IW arrested a person for sending vulgar and obscene messages

A person was arrested by a team of Cyber Crime Unit IW, led by K. Abhijeet Singh and Bishnupur Police Team under the supervision of Senior SP IW.

The team arrested him on a complaint raised by a girl, resident of Bamon Kampu Mayai Leikai, made to the OC of Irilbung PS.

The complaint was filed on 10th April 2017, where it mentioned that an unknown person purported as Rakesh of Nambol has sent her an obscene message and WhatsApp video call to her mobile no. on 7th April 2017.

Later, the OC of Iribung PS forwarded the matter to the Cyber Crime Unit IW for further inquiry.

Accordingly, an inquiry has been conducted by the Cyber Crime Unit IW. During the course of inquiry, it is learnt that the crime was conducted by one person namely Ningthoujam Lokhendro Singh, aged 24 years, s/o N. Tomba Singh, a resident of Bishnupur Yengkhom Leikai Ward no 11, Bishnupur District.

Lokhendro disclosed that he found the mobile no. of the complainant from her Facebook account. He shown his private part by calling on WhatsApp Video Call and he also sent other vulgar messages to the complainant.

He was arrested from his residence by a team of Cyber Crime Unit IW and seized one mobile handset, 2(two) SIM cards of Aircel which were used in commission of the crime.

The case was handed over to Irilbung Police Station for further investigation.