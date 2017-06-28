Free Wi-Fi now at JNIMS complex, Thangal Keithel, Paona Keithel Govt committed to bring changes: Biren

Imphal, Jun 27 (DIPR): The Government is committed to bringing a change in the system.

This was stated by Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the launching function of providing free Wi-Fi in different parts of Imphal, Jeevan Praman scheme and two advanced ambulances, which is a part of the 100 days programme, held at JNIMS conference hall, here today.

People can now access free Wi-Fi in JNIMS complex, Old and New Secretariats, Thangal Keithel and Paona Keithel with a data limit of 300 MB per user per day.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister asserted that the sole objective of the new Government is to serve the people to its fullest extent and is ready to work with challenge for the upliftment of the society.

Sharing happiness on launching the Jeevan Praman scheme by the IT Department, he said that now the pensioners do not need to stand in long queues in front of banks to get their monthly pension.

He stressed that Jeevan Praman will do away with the requirement of a pensioner having to submit a physical life certificate every six months and their pension money would be credited into their bank account on time.

The Government is planning to provide door step pension delivery system to the aged people of the State soon, he added.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the service of the advanced ambulance would benefit the needy or poor people living both in hills and valley of the State. He further said that the Government is in the process of providing such kind of ambulance in all the district hospitals of the State so that medical services could reach to the periphery or remote areas of the State.

Hailing the Food Safety Department, N Biren said that within these 100 days, the actions taken up by the Department is remarkable by conducting massive drive against expired or adulterated food products in the market. He further appealed the Food Safety Department to continue such drive in future too. Stating that proper maintenance is needed for the ambulances, the Chief Minister said that people need to know that public properties are theirs.

During the function, the Chief Minister also released booklets on the activities and achievements made during the 100 days by the Directorate of Health and National Health Mission and Department of Information Technology.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar, Minister for PHE Losii Dikho, Parliamentary Secretary (IT) Dr Sapam Ranjan, Parliamentary Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) S Subashchandra, Parliamentary Secretary (Home) L Susindro Meitei, Parliamentary Secretary (RD and PR) H Dingo, Parliamentary Secretary (Education) K Robindro, Parliamentary Secretary (Planning) Khasim Vashum, Commissioner Health and Family Welfare and IT Sumant Singh, Director, JNIMS Dr Deben Laishram and staff and students of JNIMS attended the function.

Source: The Sangai Express