Members of HCBA and AMBA stay away as … CM inaugurates FTC for women

Imphal, Jun 27 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated the Court of Additional Sessions Judge (Fast Track Court) for crimes against women at Court Complex, Lamphelpat today.

A Noutuneshwori Devi, MJS Grade-I, has been appointed as the Judge of the newly established Court.

Speaking at the inauguration function which was organised by Law and Legislative Affairs Department, Biren urged the Judiciary to introduce a mechanism to make it tough for people who commit heinous crimes to get bail.

He observed that sincerity, transparency and coordination on the part of all the stakeholders are a must to make the fast track Court effective and efficient.

Biren informed that a Grievance Cell having Call Centre facility would be set up soon at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat to attend to the complaints and grievances of the public.

On the other hand, members of the High Court Bar Association Manipur (HCBAM) and All Manipur Bar Association (AMBA) were absent from the inauguration ceremony due to the alleged high handedness of the organiser, the Law Department.

It took the media persons by surprise when they found only a few lawyers and advocates for the inaugural function.

According to a woman advocate, the members of the HCBAM and AMBA decided to stay away from the inaugural function due to the high-handedness of the organiser, Law Department. She alleged that the organiser handed over 100 un-printed and un-addressed invitation envelops for the function to the two bodies. When The Sangai Express went to the AMBA office to get some more information about the incident, members of AMBA were not found but some senior lawyers and advocates were seen holding a meeting.

Upon enquiring some advocates who were present at Cheirap Court complex, pointed out that they did not get any invitation from the organiser. They stated that they have also heard about the un-printed invitations and asked how they would attend the inaugural function if they have not been invited.

The advocates also expressed disappointment with the actions of the Law Department.

