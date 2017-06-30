Shift AR from MU campus : NEFIS, MUSU

Imphal, June 29 2017: The North East Forum for International Solidarity (NEFIS), Manipur Unit in coordination with Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) held a protest demonstration against the continued presence of Assam Rifles camp in Manipur University campus today .

Raising demands for demilitarization and restoration of academic space, NEFIS submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister’s office.

NEFIS has been condemning military presence in Manipur University and in 2015 it organized an extensive signature campaign against ‘campus militarization’ and the signatures thus collected were submitted to the President of India .

Renewing its struggle for de-militarization of Manipur University campus, NEFIS has given an all India protest call on June 29 following which different State units held protest demonstrations raising the same demand .

Simultaneous protests were held in Delhi, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Dehradun, and Gwalior, conveyed a press release issued by NEFIS member Rigal Chongtham .

Assam Rifles has been stationed in Manipur University for the past 30 years with the permission of State Government and this has continuously perpetuated an environment of fear among students .

Army presence has not only destroyed academic life but students are even afraid to raise their democratic demands.

Army presence has taken away all the space for academic freedom because every discussion and debate is under scrutiny .

NEFIS believes that the Army presence has been continued to crush students’ movement by nipping it in the bud.

NEFIS believes that university campuses are spaces for academic purposes and are no place to station army, it asserted .

Condemning militarization of Manipur University campus, it pledged to continue its struggle until its demands are met and the democratic space of Manipur University is restored.

Source: The Sangai Express