1st Mao Market day observed People make a beeline for Mao products

Imphal, July 25 2017: The 1st Mao Market day was observed at Nagamapal opposite Khoyathong Pukhri Achouba, under the aegis of the Mao Market Coordinating Association (MMCA) Mao-Imphal, today .

Numerous traders from Mao displayed and sold various items, vegetables and produce from Mao as a part of the event which was jam packed with visitors who made a beeline for the products from Mao.

Planning and Development Authority (PAD) chairman, T Robindro Singh, PHED Minister, L Dikho, Mao Council general secretary, Athili Kayina, Mao Union Imphal president, Sani Alexander Mao and International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA) advisor H Ibotombi Khuman took part in the event as the presidium members .

Speaking at the event, T Robindro Singh said that Mao Keithel came into existence on May 3, 2015 with the help of the women folk, CSOs and the people of Imphal after Mao traders were barred from passing through Southern Angami to do business and trade in Kohima and other parts of Nagaland due to some tension .

“The fruits, vegetables and flowers brought from Mao are highly sought after by the people here”, he added.

Robindro pointed out that Chief Minister N Biren organised a meeting at his Secretariat office on June 20 to discuss about the construction of a sustainable and proper market place for Mao traders and instructed the PDA to review sites for construction of the said market shed and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to be submitted at the earliest .

He said that the planned market complex will not only improve the economic condition of the people and traders of Mao but will also bring peace and unity between the hills and the valley.

Speaking at the event, L Dikho also pointed out that setting up of Mao market place will reinforce the bond between the different communities of the State.

On the other hand, Sani Alexander expressed gratitude to the various CSOs and the people of Imphal for rushing to the aid of Mao people in times of need.

Numerous traders from Mao displayed and sold various items, vegetables and produce from Mao as a part of the event which was jam packed with visitors.

Source: The Sangai Express