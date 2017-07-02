2 dead, 30 hospitalised after consuming local liquor

IMPHAL, Jul 29 : In a tragic turn of event, two persons have died after consuming locally brewed liquor while 30 others have been admitted to different hospitals in Imphal. Out of the 30, five of them are stated to be in critical condition and are undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

According to some patient parties, attending to the patients at RIMS, local liquor procured from a nearby liquor vendor was consumed ahead of a customary feast at Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai yesterday.

One of them, Wangjam Herojit, who had consumed the liquor passed away today at about 7 am, after he complained of severe dizziness, vomiting tendency, blurred eye sight and other problems and was rushed to Shija Hospital today at about 5 am.

The body of Herojit was cremated today afternoon.

The tragedy however took an uglier turn, as a 50 year old man identified as Oinam Shyam, who had also consumed the liquor together with the deceased yesterday had to be rushed to RIMS hospital where he passed away at about 3 pm today.

The body of Shyam is yet to be cremated, till the time of filing this report.

A good number of local people who had turned out to attend the cremation of Herojit consumed liquor from the same liquor vendor and another one and had to be rushed to the hospital as they too began to develop similar symptoms of the deceased person.

The liquor was bought from two persons identified as Elangbam Imo (50) and Ashem Shyamkumar (50), both from Oinam Sawombung Leikai and both of them too had to be rushed to the hospitals after they too developed similar symptoms.

Out of the two, Ashem Shyamkumar is reported to be in critical condition and has been referred to the ICU at Raj Medicity. Apart from Shyamkumar, three others too who had consumed the same liquor are in the same ICU. Another man has been admitted to the ICU of Shija Hospital.

Responding to the situation, the local people of Oinam Sawombung Makha Leikai have seized some samples of the said liquor and given the same to the police for necessary test.

A case has been registered at Wangoi police station in connection with the double tragedy.

Source: The Sangai Express