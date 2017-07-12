Association urges State Government to review NDPS Act 1985 in the coming Assembly session

Imphal, July 11 2017: The Lamding Educated Welfare Association has urged the State Government to review the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 in the coming Assembly session slated for July 20 .

Speaking to media persons at Manipur Press Club today, the association’s president Sorokhaibam Ojit Singh said that according to the said Act, a person, if caught with 5 to 250 grams of heroin, is punishable according to the law and can even face jail time but those individual caught with less than 5 grams of the drug are usually let off without any serious legal action .

He pointed out that the quantity of the drugs does not matter as it is still responsible for destroying the society and expressed desire for befitting legal action to be taken up against anyone caught with any quantity of heroin .

He also appealed to the State Government to review the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985 in the coming Assembly session .

Alleging that drugs like SP, WY, N10 tablets etc are openly trafficked and sold at places like Sora, Sangaiyumpham, Phoudel and Lilong, Ojit explained that in Sora and Sangaiyumpham, pharmacies without valid and proper licenses are selling Valium-10, Zolam and Diazepam freely even without any medical prescription and urged the authority concerned to look into the matter at the earliest .

Ojit further conveyed that an association called United Club Against Drug Abuse and Seller would be set up within a week to combat the menace of drug abuse in Thoubal and Kakching districts and appealed to all the Meira Paibi lups of all the leikais and all the CSOs to support the association.

Source: The Sangai Express