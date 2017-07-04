Biswajit defends 100 days programme of Govt

Imphal, July 03 2017: The 100-day programme of the BJP-led Government in the State was to ensure completion of all projects, which were lying incomplete so that the projects can be handed over to the public, asserted Government spokesperson Thongam Biswajit Singh today.

He said lifting the prolonged economic blockade from the two major National Highways, considered lifelines of the State, is the biggest achievement of the present Government in its first 100-days .

Addressing media persons this afternoon, the Government spokesperson said ending the Churachandpur turmoil is another major feat of the present Government .

Biswajit Singh who is the Thongju Assembly Constituency MLA today inspected the breach of Kongba River at Kongba Irong.

The locality is one of the severely flood affected areas due to the recent spate of rainfall in the State .

During the 100-days programme, the present Government has re-introduced long forgotten Central Government schemes for the welfare of the people of the State, he said .

Government is a continuous process and Governments will come and go.

The present Government is only putting efforts to complete the incomplete and neglected schemes, so that the intended beneficiaries can reap benefits of the schemes, he continued .

Elaborating further on the achievements of the present Government, Biswajit said during the first 100 days of its formation, the Government has launched the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin, UJALA Yojana, provided electricity to 63 villages in the interior parts of the State.

He said the Government has also launched the DIPR App, inaugurated Cyber Crime branch, post creation of SP Traffic, community policing, launched door-to-door delivery system of raw materials to handloom and handicrafts weavers and artisans, re-launched the Manipur State Transport Bus Service, etc.

The spokesperson said all these were undertaken with the sole objective of giving something to the people .

He further explained that the Government is also planning to set-up a hockey stadium at Akampat, installation of flood lights at Khuman Lampak Sports complex, construction of traditional Ima-markets at all district headquarters, etc.

He continued the Government will also announce the other develop programmes after due consultation with the Central Government .

Biswajit said that instead of only criticizing the present Government, the Opposition should also give some constructive suggestions.

He further demanded evidence of the allegation of corruption against the present Government .

Addressing the media at a relief camp opened for flood affected families at Thongju A/C, Biswajit said with full support and cooperation of the local people and departments concerned, the major breaches of river-banks have been mended.

He said the efforts to mend the breach was fully supported by the department concerned by providing heavy machineries.

A relief camp has also been opened at the Bashikhong Panthoibi Youth Club Thongju A/C 5/14 and 5/15 .

Biswajit said relief material including rice, oil, drinking water have been provided to the flood affected families.

Several families are taking shelter at the relief camp.

He said keeping an eye on improving connectivity in the State, road repairing works will be undertaken in full swing as soon as the rainy season ends.

River banks will also be strengthened, he added .

The breach of Kongba River at Kongba Irong since the early morning of July 1 has affected more than 200 families.

Houses and paddy fields at Kajipat, Loumanbi Loukon and Kitnapannung areas have remained inundated due to the recent riverbank breach.

Source: The Sangai Express