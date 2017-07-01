Bomb blast at Lambui check post on Imphal-Ukhrul road 1 AR jawan killed, two hurt

Ukhrul, June 30 2017: One Assam Rifles jawan was killed at the spot while two jawans were injured in a powerful bomb blast at the 27 Assam Rifles check post at Lambui village on the Imphal-Ukhrul road today at about 7.10 am .

The Lambui women’s market shed is located just opposite to the AR check post .

According to an official source, the deceased person is one Biju Surupawal (30) from Lakhimpur in Assam .

Nihar Ranjan Das from Kendra Para, Orissa suffered injuries on the left arm while Havildar Yash Pal from Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir was hit on his ribs by the bomb shrapnels .

The two injured jawans were rushed to Lambui CHC for treatment while the deceased jawan was evacuated for post mortem at Imphal at about 1 pm .

The 27 AR personnel were deployed at the check post for daily vehicle registration on the Ukhrul-Imphal road .

The intensity of the blast completely demolished the AR check post counter while the dismembered body parts of Biju were scattered all over the place .

It is suspected that the IED might have been lobbed inside the AR check post counter .

A team of police led by SDPO Thothing along with OC Shangshak police station Shangreiyo Muivah rushed to the site for spot enquiry and for further investigation .

The area was immediately cordoned off and no civilians were allowed to enter until the area was completely sanitized .

Later at around 9 am, vehicles which had remained stranded on either side were allowed to proceed .

According to the police, expert bomb squad will arrive from Imphal to ascertain details of the incident .

Showing solidarity to the family members of the deceased jawan, Lambui villagers presented a traditional shawl and a coffin/casket for Biju .

Lambui village is located on Imphal-Ukhrul road and is about 30 kilometres from Ukhrul town .

Today’s blast is the second attack on the Assam Rifles in this month.

Earlier on June 15, militants triggered an IED attack on 17 AR in a village under Kasom block .

A case has been registered at the Shangshak police station today for further investigation .

Paying tribute to the slain soldier, Assam Rifles spokesman in a statement said that the sacrifice of the slain soldier will not go in vain and added that he is survived by his wife and two children.

