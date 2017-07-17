CCpur JAC, Mizoram bodies call for separate administration of Zo people ; Campaign held in Delhi to air demand

Imphal, July 16 2017: Leaders of several organizations from Mizoram and leaders of the Joint Action Committee Against Anti-Tribal Bills (JAC-AATB) are now camping in New Delhi for “a separate administrative set up for the tribal people of Outer Manipur including the Zo (Chin-Kuki-Zomi/Mizo) descendants of southern Manipur” .

Mangchinkhup, one of the leaders in the delegation told Newmai News Network this evening over phone that after six days of camping in New Delhi the tribal leaders are returning on July 17 (Monday).

This report came few days after both civil society organizations and political parties based in Mizoram had submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a “separate administration for the Zo people (Chin-Kuki-Mizo/Zomi) in the present Manipur at the same status as that of the Nagas outside the ambit of the Manipur Government.”

According to JAC-AATB leader Mangchinkhup, representatives from Mizoram civil society organizations and political parties along with the JAC-AATB are camping in New Delhi since July 11 to apprise the Union Government of the situation pertaining to some of the terms of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the JAC-AATB and Manipur Government by “emphasizing the need for a separate administrative set up for the tribal people of Outer Manipur including the Zo (Chin-Kuki-Zomi/Mizo) descendants of southern Manipur” .

Meanwhile, a JAC-AATB in a statement said that a joint delegation met various Union Government officials and leaders from the North East Region including RN Ravi, the Interlocutor for the ongoing Indo-Naga Peace Talks .

“With the Indo-Naga Framework Agreement expected to conclude soon, the joint delegation from Manipur and Mizoram apprised the Interlocutor of the mounting apprehensions and concerns of the Zo people in present Manipur; the undying aspiration of the Zo people for integration of their ancestral lands was also discussed at length,” it stated

According to the statement, the representatives from Mizoram also submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs, and presented a copy of the same to RN Ravi which describes the historically distinct identity of the Zo people of Manipur and stressed on the need for them to be able to determine their own future .

It also dwelled on the marginalization of the Zo people in Manipur and called for the fulfilment of their enduring desire for integration of Zo ancestral lands under the same administrative unit .

It then said that the the memorandum was signed by various civil society organizations and political parties of Mizoram including the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), Mizoram Upa Pawl (MUP), Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP), Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP), Mizo Students’ Union (MSU), Zo Re-unification Organization (ZoRO), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Mizoram State, Indian National Congress � Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), Mizo National Front (MNF), Zoram Nationalist Party (ZNP) and Mizoram People’s Conference (MPC) .

“It may be noted here that two months have passed since the signing of the MoU between the JAC and Manipur Government in the presence of a witness from the Ministry of Home Affairs, but some of the points of understanding are yet to see the light of the day,” the JAC-AATB said .

The press release also said that with the Government stating its readiness in the MoU to provide all financial assistance for the construction of Tribal Martyrs Park and Tribal Martyrs Hall, ground work for the park at Mata Dam, Lamka was initiated by the JAC with borrowed funds and contributions from well-wishers with the hope that the same may be ready for inauguration on Tribal Unity Day (August 31, 2017) .

“However, the State Government is yet to release any amount towards the construction of both Tribal Martyrs Park at Lamka as well as Tribal Martyrs Hall at Singngat,” it lamented.

Source: The Sangai Express