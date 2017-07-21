Centre turns down holiday proposal for Chakkouba, Aug 13

Imphal, July 20 2017: The Central Government has turned down a proposal to make Patriots’ Day on August 13 and Ningol Chakkouba which coincides with Bhai Duj as restricted holidays and include them in the National calendar .

In a written reply to a question raised by MP K Bhabananda in the Rajya Sabha today, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for DoNER, Dr Jitendra Singh stated that the Central Government administrative offices observe 17 holidays in a year as per the existing policy .

Out of the 17 holidays, 14 are pre-notified, compulsory holidays which include three National holidays namely Republic day, Independence Day and Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, the Minister elaborated .

The remaining three holidays are required to be selected by the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committee (CGEWCC) functioning in the respective States, from another list of 12 occasions, he explained .

The Minister maintained that in addition, individual employees are allowed two restricted holidays in a year to be selected from a notified list of such restricted holidays .

In view of the ceiling on the total number of holidays that can be declared in a year by the Government, it has not been found possible to declare additional restricted holiday for the above occasions, he stated .

As per the policy, CGEWCC in the State capitals choose three holidays keeping in view the occasions of local importance.

The committee may at the State capitals draw up separate list of restricted holidays keeping in view the occasions of local importance, the Union Minister stated in the written reply.

