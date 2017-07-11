CM gives ear to 232 petitions

Imphal, July 10 2017: Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s call for bringing the grievances of hill people to his notice on the 10th day of every month has been responded well by the masses so far.

On the third Hill People’s Day/Hill Leaders’ Day organised at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat complex today, scores of people gathered outside the CM Secretariat Complex to get their tokens having serial numbers since early morning .

As many as 232 complaints/grievances and over 1000 people from all the hill districts of the State turned up to meet the Chief Minister.

Apart from the leaders and village chiefs, a large number of people from different villages of all hill districts came all the way here with the hope of highlighting their grievances and aspirations to the Chief Minister .

N Biren personally interacted with the large number of people, including chiefs of various villages from 9 am to 3.30 pm.

Various issues concerning bad road condition, drinking water problem, absence of playground and community hall etc were brought to the Chief Minister’s notice .

Mentioning that such interaction programme will continue in future, he said that such interaction gives an opportunity to know the grievances and problems of far-flung and border areas and the absence of Government machinery in remote parts of the State.

Such interaction programme would help to streamline the system, he added .

Briefing media persons, the Chief Minister remarked that it was disheartening to see that a disabled child and two blind siblings of a family had not benefited from any welfare schemes of the Government .

He gave Rs 5000 each to the three disabled persons of the family from the CM’s Relief Fund.

He further said that he had directed the Social Welfare Department to provide a sum of Rs 6000 per annum and other essential commodities to those persons under various schemes .

He mentioned that each and every department/Government machinery should concentrate and work with responsibility for good governance and betterment of the society .

Highlighting that people should get benefits from various welfare schemes, he added, the biggest challenge to the Government is to ensure that the welfare schemes to serve the poor reach the needy and poor people of the State effectively .

Biren went on to claim that various welfare schemes have been successfully implemented in the last three months which the previous Government couldn’t introduce in the last 15 years.

Replying to a query regarding the irregularities in NFSA, he said that he had instructed the DCs concerned to look into the irregularities regarding the distribution of PDS rice under NFSA.

He assured that the Government would try its best to fulfil the aspirations of the people and pledged that the Government would not let the people of the State suffer .

Speaking about the recent landslides that occurred along the National Highways, he said that the people of the State need not panic.

The Government would make all necessary preparations for transportation of food grains and essential items through Imphal-Jiribam road soon .

Assuring that the National Highway would be opened soon, he said that he had given instructions to the PWD to intervene and repair the road as soon as possible.

Source: The Sangai Express