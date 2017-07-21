Court rules sharply against mob justice 28 individuals including 19 women convicted

Imphal, July 20 2017: In a landmark judgement passed by the Court regarding the assault of family members and setting fire to the house and properties of a victim by a group of people in 1997, Session Judge Imphal West today, convicted 28 individuals including 19 women .

The order was announced in an open Court today after it was kept reserved on June 21 by Session Court Imphal West Judge Maibam Manojkumar Singh after the final argument of the case .

All the accused individuals were present before the Court during the announcement of the judgement .

The Court also fixed July 26 for the sentence hearing against all the accused individuals .

17 of the accused including 8 females are from Taothong Mamang Leikai, eight accused (all females) from Taothong Mayai Leikai and three females from Taothong Ayungba .

The order mentioned that the case was set in motion on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim, Lourembam Khellendro of Taothong Ayungba Mamang Leikai to the OC of Lamshang police station .

The police report submitted to the Court stated that on March 29, 1997 at around 9.30 am, the accused individuals, holding deadly weapons and in riotous mood, came and assaulted the victim and his family members as if attempting to kill them, while they were attending Lai committee meeting at Taothang village Lai Lampak .

The accused individuals also pelted stones at the victims as a result of which Khellendro and his family members suffered serious injuries and the accused individuals also set the victim’s house on fire along with all the household properties .

The accused individuals also obstructed a police team which arrived at the spot by pelting stones .

During the course of the investigation, 29 accused persons (10 males and 19 females) were arrested and charge sheet were submitted after through investigation .

JMIC Imphal West forwarded the case to the then Session Court Manipur Imphal East for the disposal of the case and on December 29, 2011, charges were framed against all the accused .

During the session trial, 12 prosecution witnesses as well as the accused individuals were examined by the Court .

After hearing all the prosecution witnesses and the argument hearing of both sides, Session Judge Imphal West passed a judgement against the act of obstructing the police team and the fire services from reaching the victims and the spot by the accused individuals, led by Ingudam Ibosana of Taothong Mamang Leikai and convicted all the accused involved in the case.

Source: The Sangai Express