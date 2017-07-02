Dispute over Sendra takes ugly turn

Moirang, July 01 2017: Tension ran high at Sendra and its adjoining areas following a confrontation between two groups of people with one group contending that Sendra belongs to Moirang AC while the other group claims that it belongs to Thanga AC .

Moirang AC and Thanga AC come under Bishnupur district .

The dispute between the people of the two Assembly Constituencies dates back to many years but till date the dispute is yet to be resolved to the satisfaction of the two contending sides .

Trouble started when Moirang AC MLA P Saratchandra led a tree plantation drive at Sendra Tourist Resort which was strongly opposed to by the people of Thanga AC .

The stand off took an ugly turn when the people on either side started raining blows and stoning each other .

Timely action by Bishnupur police led by its SP H Jogeshchandra managed to bring the situation under control but not before firing tear gas shells and mock bombs .

People from Moirang AC today tore down a number of banners and festoons embossed with the words, “Sendra belongs to Thanga’ .

According to Pradhan of Thanga Part 2, Binarani Devi all the people who are settled at the foothill of Sendra are included in the electoral roll of Thanga AC .

All works at Sendra have been taken up by Thanga AC and as such it is only logical that Sendra is part of Thanga AC, she added .

On the other hand MLA of Moirang AC, P Saratchandra said no connection should be drawn up between voters list and land .

Sendra is included as village number 53 in the land revenue record of Moirang, he said and added that the question of where Sendra belongs to should not be decided on in which AC it falls, added the MLA.

As such Sendra is very much a part of Moirang, he added .

Thanga AC MLA T Robindro also arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation .

Speaking to the media, he said that it is common knowledge that Sendra is named as village number 53 in the land revenue record of Moirang.

However no one can dispute the fact that Sendra comes under Thanga Assembly Constituency .

All developmental works at Sendra have been taken up as a constituent part of Thanga AC, said Robindro .

The Thanga AC MLA also opined that it would be best for the higher authority to settle the dispute .

Following the tense situation, Additional District Magistrate of Bishnupur district has promulgated prohibitory orders under CrPC 144 at Sendra foothill including the area currently used as a parking lot between the hillock occupied by the Assam Rifles and Sendra road .

The prohibitory order has been imposed following receipt of information that there is apprehension of breach of peace and public tranquillity due to putting up of festoons and flags which is likely to incite tension between two or more groups of people, said an order issued by the Additional District Magistrate of Bishnupur today .

The order came into force from 5 am today and anyone found violating the prohibition will be penalised under section 188 of the IPC .

Gathering/assembly of more than 5 persons, carrying of weapons such as daos, sticks, stones, catapults, dagger etc has been prohibited and all rallies/processions have also been banned.

Source: The Sangai Express