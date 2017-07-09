Drugs worth more than Rs 6 lakh seized

Imphal, July 08 2017: In yet another major achievement of Imphal East district police in its intensified drive against drug and alcohol in the district, three individuals were arrested along with a huge quantity of banned Spasmo Proxyvon capsule and N10 tablets worth more than Rs 6 lakh, today.

Speaking to media persons, SP Imphal East K Kabib stated that the three individuals along with the drugs were caught in two separate incidents by security teams under the command of DSP, CAR, Imphal East, M Roni and led by OC, Narcotic Cell Imphal East, P John .

He said that acting on a specific information and complaint against Md Akbar (28) s/o Md (L) Abdul Rashid of Khergao Sabal Leikai, an ex VDF personnel, from locals regarding sale of illegal drug items, a team of Imphal East district police under the command of M Roni and led by Inspector P John arrested the individual from Wangkhei Ayangpalli crossing at around 3.15 pm along with 420 Spasmo Proxyvon capsules .

On the other hand, the same team, acting on specific information about transportation of illegal drugs along the Ayangpalli road, intercepted and checked two individuals coming in an i10 car bearing registration number MN07-D-0408.During the checking of the rear baggage area, a huge quantity of Spasmo Proxyvon concealed in seven blue polythene bags and three atta bags were found .

The police were able to seize around 24,150 numbers of SP capsules and 5,000 N10 tablets, worth around Rs 6 lakh 15 thousand in the local market.

The two individuals identified as Abbas and Ayub were arrested from the spot and the drugs were seized after observing necessary formalities .

The arrested individuals and the seized drugs have been handed over to Porompat police station for necessary legal action according to ND and PC Act.

Source: The Sangai Express