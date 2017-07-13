EGM, MHJU members call on IPR Minister

Imphal, July 12 2017: Representatives of the Editors Guild Manipur and Manipur Hills Journalists’ Union met Information and Public Relation Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh today and highlighted several welfare issues of the journalists’ community .

The EGM and MHJU representatives led by EGM president A Mobi, MHJU president Sothing Shimray and EGM general secretary Yumnam Rupachandra called on the Minister at the his office at New Secretariat .

During the meeting, representatives of MHJU presented the Minister with a traditional shawl and memento.

EGM and MHJU team also submitted a memorandum to the Minister .

The memorandum includes identification and acquisition of land for a press park, respective offices for EGM and MHJU and accommodation for journalists coming to the capital from the hill districts, one time exemption and enrolment for journalists who had been left out from the pension scheme for journalists .

The EGM and MHJU also expressed the need for the Government to adopt a Manipur Government Advertisement Policy where every programmes/policies/achievements of the government is advertised to the media as part of a helping hand of the government as the Supreme Court has made it compulsory for implementation of the Majithia Wage Board recommendations .

The memorandum also include consideration of the long-standing demand for subsidy for power and transport subsidy for news-prints and other printing material and amendment of accreditation card rules of DIPR .

EGM and MHJU also requested prompt clearance of Government bills through DIPR within two months of submission of the bills so as to enable media houses to function smoothly .

IPR Director Kongbam Meghachandra was also present at the meeting.

Source: The Sangai Express