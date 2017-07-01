Fate of Imp-Pherzawl bus service uncertain

Imphal, June 30 2017: It is still uncertain when the Imphal to Pherzawl bus service which met with failure on its first day, would resume normal service again .

It may be pointed out that as a part of its 100 days programme, the BJP led State Government took up the initiative of reviving the Manipur State Transport flagging off MST bus services across four routes inside Imphal and to some select districts of the State on June 25 .

The Imphal to Pherzawl bus service was flagged off the same day .

According to an official source, the distance between Imphal and Pherzawl is roughly 257 kilometres and is near the State’s border with Mizoram.

Due to the close proximity, many students from Mizoram come to Pherzawl for academic purposes .

The availability of bus service between Imphal and Pherzawl is a critical necessity and the people of Pherzawl had rejoiced at the good news of the bus service .

It stated that the news of the bus service between Pherzawl and Imphal spread like wild fire even before it was officially flagged off and on June 25, the bus loaded with six to seven passengers started for Pherzawl .

However, the bus service was stopped dead in its track at , within 30 kilometres of Pherzawl, due to a landslide and had to return to Imphal, it stated expressing concern if the whole initiative would simply vanish as quick as it was introduced .

It claimed that the landslide was not a major one and it would have been better if the bus had reached Pherzawl in its maiden journey .

It further pointed out that no necessary preparation or any precautionary measures were taken up to tackle such kinds of uncertain calamities the day of the event adding that it is still uncertain when the MST bus service from Imphal to Pherzawl would resume again .

On the other hand, one top official of Public Works Department (PWD) explained that the particular road is under the supervision of the BRO and the landslide was probably not a major one but the presence of numerous sharp curves along the road and added that the hilly nature of the terrain is more suitable for vehicles like Bolero than a passenger carrying transport bus.

Source: The Sangai Express