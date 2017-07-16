Fate of JNIMS: MCI may cancel Recognition

Fate of JNIMS, the one and only state government run Medical Science Institution in the state, is is at stake as the state government is unlikely to appoint eligible Director, qualified for looking after the affairs of premier Institution.

Time and again, Imphal Times has put up the issue of the massive malpractices that has been ruining the good image of the Institution; but no government authority in showing any interest to correct the wrongs.

Self regularization of contractual post, procurement of Medical equipments like MRI machine by paying triple the amount of the actual rate, alleged collection of money in the name of regularization of the contact post etc. etc. cannot be negotiated with were publicity of treating some few selected people who can’t afford medical expenditure.

On July 15, 2017, that is today, the in-charge Director of JNIMS, Dr. L. Deban’s tenure is over. Until another extension order has been issued by the society that is running the institution, Dr. Deben is no more the Director of JNIMS.

On the other hand, Imphal Times has questioned the JNIMS authority on the total expenditure for in the name of free treatment to patients.

The kind of services needs appreciation, but the question is, is the money spend for treatment of the poor patient spent from the pocket of the Director?

Everyone knows over 80% of the people of Manipur lives under poverty line. How many poor will Dr. Deben personally visit and provide treatment.

Source said the treatment of the these poor patients is from a specific head (scheme from central govt) and Dr. Deven has been utilizing it at his will without the consultation of governing today.

After getting recognition from the Medical council of India (MCI), the JNIMS now has been approved for opening of post graduate studies. Many students including those from outside the state are studying in the institution.

After all the hospital is availed with 57 diagnostic test at free of cost under the Prime Minister’s dream project.

As per the MCI guidelines, recognition of any Medical College can be cancelled any time if found appointing Professors, Asst. Professors, Medical Superintendent or Director who are not eligible for the post.

Now, it is an open secret that Dr. L. Deven is not among the list of eligible candidates who is eligible for the post.

If he is extended to the same post and if MCI come to find out; the fate of JNIMS could be at a mess.

Source: Imphal Times