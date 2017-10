1 of 7

Around seven thousands houses including Schools and Masajid have been affected and even submerged under water due to the flood water broke out from Turel Achouba river at Heibong Makhong area of Mayang Imphal.

The flood water also affects Leishangkhong and several parts of Lilong areas.

Thousands of acre of paddy fields and fish farms also badly hit by the flash flood.

Videos by: Laishram Ranbir